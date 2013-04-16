EU 'aware' that Spanish bailout did not protect fraud victims

The EU commission is "aware" that a bailout agreed with the Spanish government means thousands of people will never get their savings back, but says it is up to courts to help the conned depositors.
For almost a year now, thousands of people have protested in Spanish cities and villages, in front of the banks that got most of the country's bailout.
Their message: "We want our money back."
A series of legal cases have been brought to court, with the help of a campaign called...
