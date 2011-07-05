Ad
Strauss-Kahn (r) and Sarkozy at the French presidential palace, the Elysee, last year (Photo: elysee.fr)

Strauss-Kahn bid for French presidency is 'weakest scenario'

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A political comeback in time for the presidential race in France remains unlikely for Dominique Strauss-Kahn despite good poll ratings and favourable developments in his New York case.

Following his spectacular arrest on 14 May in New York on the eve of a eurozone meeting, Strauss-Kahn was released from house arrest late last week after prosecutors found that the alleged victim - a hotel maid from Guinea - lied under oath.

Tipped before the scandal as the most serious contender fr...

