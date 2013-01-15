Ad
euobserver
Walking the EU tight-rope? (Photo: University Hospitals Birmingham)

Cameron EU speech brought forward to avoid diplomatic row

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

David Cameron is to give his long-awaited speech on Britain's place in the EU on Friday (18 January), four days earlier than planned to avoid the anniversary of a Franco-German friendship treaty.

The prime minister had planned to lay out his thoughts on Europe on 22 January but it clashed with the 50th anniversary of the Elysee treaty, a reconciliation pact between the two countries.

The run-up to the speech has been beset by other PR problems too. It will be held in the Netherla...

EU Political

