Merkel is on a charm offensive in bailout countries (Photo: Bundesregierung/Bergmann)

Merkel wants to 'bring hope' to Portugal

by Valentina Pop, BERLIN,

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has confronted the ire of exasperated Portuguese, but maintained that "painful reforms" are the only way out of the crisis and that the government in Lisbon is doing all the right things.

On her second trip to a bailed out country over the span of a few weeks, Merkel wanted to show her empathy with the Portuguese people suffering under the austerity programme prescribed by international lenders.

"I know the effects of the adjustment are being felt v...

Merkel to Greece: 'I come here as a friend'
