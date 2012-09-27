Greece, Spain up for more austerity despite violence

Outbursts of violence in both Greece and Spain are not preventing the respective governments from pushing ahead with the further austerity measures asked for by international lenders.

After weeks of haggling, the three-party coalition in Greece on Thursday (27 September) announced a "basic agreement" on €11.5 billion worth of spending cuts needed for the next tranche of bailout money to be disbursed.

But one of the three leaders, Fotis Kouvelis, said there were still some "outst...