euobserver
The ECB headquarters in Frankfurt: All eyes are on its 6 September meeting (Photo: Valentina Pop)

ECB showdown on bond-buying plan THIS WEEK

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A keenly-awaited meeting of the European Central Bank board on Thursday (6 September) will have to reconcile a bond-buying plan aimed at helping Spain and Italy with the fundamental opposition to such schemes within Germany's Bundesbank.

Ahead of the Thursday meeting of eurozone central bankers within the ECB board, Bundesbank chief Jens Weidmann told Der Spiegel that the ECB actions risk becoming "addictive like a drug" allowing governments to give up necessary reforms.

