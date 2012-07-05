Ad
euobserver
Occupy Frankfurt banners in front of the ECB (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Draghi: ECB needs more democratic accountability

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, FRANKFURT,

The European Central Bank (ECB) is willing to play a role in the new supervisory authority to be set up for eurozone banks and is acknowledging that more democratic scrutiny needs to be put in place for these new powers.

Right at the bottom of the 36-storey skyscraper known as the 'Eurotower' is a little park full of dusty tents and fading banners denouncing capitalism and bankers.

The remnants of the Occupy Frankfurt movement - which in its glory days gathered tens of thousands...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

UK sounds alarm on banking union
Italy and Spain get 'breakthrough' deal on bailout funds
Occupy Frankfurt banners in front of the ECB (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections