Draghi: ECB needs more democratic accountability

The European Central Bank (ECB) is willing to play a role in the new supervisory authority to be set up for eurozone banks and is acknowledging that more democratic scrutiny needs to be put in place for these new powers.

Right at the bottom of the 36-storey skyscraper known as the 'Eurotower' is a little park full of dusty tents and fading banners denouncing capitalism and bankers.

The remnants of the Occupy Frankfurt movement - which in its glory days gathered tens of thousands...