Kövesi slams Warsaw for refusing to cooperate

Laura Kövesi, the EU's top prosecutor, warned Wednesday (16 February) that Poland's refusal to cooperate with her organisation risked making abuses of EU funds easier.

Kovesi, head of the European Public Prosecutor's Office (EPPO), said that the Polish position was making it harder for her office to investigate cross-border corruption within the 27-member bloc.

She issued her warning in a letter to the European Commission summarised by her office, which said that whenever the Eu...