Greta Thunberg leads pan-Europe COP26 climate protests

The decrepit remains of what was once a family vehicle was dropped on the doorstep of Belgian Central Bank (BNB) on Friday (29 October), in a protest against the financing of fossil fuels in the era of a climate emergency.
The wrecked car, damaged in the 2021 floods, was hauled from hard-hit Verviers in the east of the country to the BNB and the EU capital to bring "the reality of climate change to its doorstep" - a symbolic harbinger of what is to come if financial centres do not stop ...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
