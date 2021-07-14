NGO sea-rescue mission exposes reality of EU 'values'

The crew of the Ocean Viking search-and-rescue vessel are currently in a 10-day quarantine, anchored in the Sicilian port of Augusta.
The Norwegian-flagged ship disembarked 572 people over the weekend, who were then transferred onto the GNV Azzurra, an out-of-service commercial passenger ferry, anchored nearby.
But while the next chapters of those people rescued have yet to be written, the dramas on the NGO boat over the past few weeks speak volumes of a European Union unable to s...
Nikolaj Nielsen, an EUobserver journalist, is embedded on the Ocean Viking for the coming weeks, reporting exclusively from the boat on the Mediterranean migration route.
