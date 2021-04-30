An SNP win won't mean a 2023 independence referendum

The only question at the 6 May Scottish Parliament elections is not whether the Scottish National Party will win - but by how much?

The SNP stated in its "roadmap to an independence referendum" in January that it plans to organise a second legal referendum after the pandemic, should there be a new pro-independence majority in Holyrood.

The Scottish first minister and and SNP leader, Nicola Sturgeon, has stated she would prefer for this so-called '#indyref2' to take place by the mi...