New Bauhaus contest kicks off to inspire green projects

The EU Commission kicked off, on Thursday (22 April), its flagship project for a sustainable green transformation in housing, architecture, transportation, urban, and rural spaces as part of its effort to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.
"With the New European Bauhaus, we want to make the European Green Deal tangible and 'palpable'. We want to add a cultural dimension to the economic and technological transformation," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at a conference de...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
