euobserver
Cohesion commissioner Elisa Ferreira (l) and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are leading the flagship project (Photo: European Commission)

New Bauhaus contest kicks off to inspire green projects

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission kicked off, on Thursday (22 April), its flagship project for a sustainable green transformation in housing, architecture, transportation, urban, and rural spaces as part of its effort to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.

"With the New European Bauhaus, we want to make the European Green Deal tangible and 'palpable'. We want to add a cultural dimension to the economic and technological transformation," EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said at a conference de...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Cohesion commissioner Elisa Ferreira (l) and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are leading the flagship project (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

euobserver

