EU fears 'alarming' third wave, as bloc back in lockdown

The European Commission has raised concerns about the "alarming" epidemiological situation in some member states, warning that it could worsen in the coming weeks as a third wave of the pandemic hits the continent.

"We are facing again an exceptional situation," the EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a press conference on Wednesday (24 March).

Coronavirus infections are soaring in 19 out of 27 member states - with 15 countries seeing an increase of hospitalisations and ...