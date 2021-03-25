Ad
euobserver
The so-called UK variant, which is up to 75-percent more transmissible, is now the dominant strain in the EU (Photo: European Parliament)

EU fears 'alarming' third wave, as bloc back in lockdown

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has raised concerns about the "alarming" epidemiological situation in some member states, warning that it could worsen in the coming weeks as a third wave of the pandemic hits the continent.

"We are facing again an exceptional situation," the EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told a press conference on Wednesday (24 March).

Coronavirus infections are soaring in 19 out of 27 member states - with 15 countries seeing an increase of hospitalisations and ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

'Difficult weeks' ahead, as variants spread across EU
EU failing on tracking new Covid-19 variants, MEPs told
Covid variants put Schengen under pressure
The so-called UK variant, which is up to 75-percent more transmissible, is now the dominant strain in the EU (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections