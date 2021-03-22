The Left: No more 'sorry', we want vaccine-fiasco inquiry

The time for apologies is over. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's admission that errors were committed in the rollout of vaccines has not allayed widespread popular anger at the EU's botched strategy.

We need accountability. We need it now.

The European Parliament must establish a committee of inquiry to get to the bottom of how this disaster happened and hold those responsible to account.

The need to investigate gets more urgent by the day. In recent weeks, ...