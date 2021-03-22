Ad
euobserver
Between 2011 and 2018 the Commission made 63 individual demands to member states to cut on healthcare spending and/or privatise or outsource healthcare services (Photo: Helena Malikova)

The Left: No more 'sorry', we want vaccine-fiasco inquiry

Health & Society
Opinion
by Manon Aubry and Martin Schirdewan, Brussels,

The time for apologies is over. EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen's admission that errors were committed in the rollout of vaccines has not allayed widespread popular anger at the EU's botched strategy.

We need accountability. We need it now.

The European Parliament must establish a committee of inquiry to get to the bottom of how this disaster happened and hold those responsible to account.

The need to investigate gets more urgent by the day. In recent weeks, ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Manon Aubry and Martin Schirdewan are MEPs and co-presidents of the Left group in the European Parliament.

Related articles

Leaked figures show EU efforts to secure and export vaccines
EU-UK vaccine 'nationalism' spat intensifies
The 'Cold War' diplomacy behind Covid-19 vaccines
Between 2011 and 2018 the Commission made 63 individual demands to member states to cut on healthcare spending and/or privatise or outsource healthcare services (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

Health & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Manon Aubry and Martin Schirdewan are MEPs and co-presidents of the Left group in the European Parliament.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections