'Matteo Renzi is very good at making himself disliked. Some of the things he says make sense, others don't' (Photo: Reuters)

Italy government totters ahead of €200bn EU covid relief

by Valentina Saini, Padua,

Just in time to be all over the Italian evening news on Wednesday night (13 January), Matteo Renzi withdrew the two ministers of his small party, Italia Viva, Teresa Bellanova and Elena Bonetti - making official the political crisis of the government led by prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

During Wednesday's press conference, Renzi accused Conte and his government of damaging Italy's democratic institutions and of lacking any project.

Renzi, himself a former prime minister, also d...

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

