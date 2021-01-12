Ad
Europe has reported more than 25 million cases, and 30 percent of global deaths (Photo: gob.mx)

'Difficult weeks' ahead as EU deaths and infections soar

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

National authorities have warned citizens about "difficult" weeks ahead, as more than a quarter of EU countries are seeing strained health systems - amid a blame-game over the slow rollout of the vaccine in some member states.

As of Monday (11 January), the Czech Republic, Slovenia, Ireland, the United Kingdom and Lithuania have registered the highest infection rates in Europe - triggering a reintroduction or extension of emergency measures, aimed at reducing the transmission totals.

