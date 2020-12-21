EU small print sheds light on Belarus repression

Details of last week's new EU sanctions on Belarus have shed light on how the regime is trying to crush a peaceful uprising.
"According to witnesses, he personally supervised and took part in torturing unlawfully detained protesters," the EU's legal gazette, the Official Journal, said of Siarhei Kalinnik, a 41-year old police colonel from Minsk.
Vadzim Prygara, a 40-year old lieutenant, "persona...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.