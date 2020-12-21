Ad
euobserver
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (r) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán in June (Photo: Viktor Orban)

EU small print sheds light on Belarus repression

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Details of last week's new EU sanctions on Belarus have shed light on how the regime is trying to crush a peaceful uprising.

"According to witnesses, he personally supervised and took part in torturing unlawfully detained protesters," the EU's legal gazette, the Official Journal, said of Siarhei Kalinnik, a 41-year old police colonel from Minsk.

Vadzim Prygara, a 40-year old lieutenant, "persona...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU pays tribute to Belarus 'revolutionaries'
EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son
Lithuania warns EU leaders on Belarus nuclear incidents
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (r) with Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán in June (Photo: Viktor Orban)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections