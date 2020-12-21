EU small print sheds light on Belarus repression

Details of last week's new EU sanctions on Belarus have shed light on how the regime is trying to crush a peaceful uprising.

"According to witnesses, he personally supervised and took part in torturing unlawfully detained protesters," the EU's legal gazette, the Official Journal, said of Siarhei Kalinnik, a 41-year old police colonel from Minsk.

Vadzim Prygara, a 40-year old lieutenant, "persona...