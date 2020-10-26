Ad
Bulgarians, Croatians, Cypriots and Romanians still need a visa to enter the United States for short stays (up to 90 days in any 180-day period) (Photo: Wally Gobetz)

EU Commission rejects retaliatory visas for US citizens

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has dismissed demands from the European Parliament to impose visas on US visitors.

With citizens of Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania still requiring a visa to enter the United States for short stays, MEPs had last week demanded the commission slap similar requirements on US nationals.

But the commission on Friday (23 October) rejected the idea, telling reporters it would be counter-productive.

A commission spokesperson said any such moves "would ...

