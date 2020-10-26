EU Commission rejects retaliatory visas for US citizens

The European Commission has dismissed demands from the European Parliament to impose visas on US visitors.
With citizens of Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus and Romania still requiring a visa to enter the United States for short stays, MEPs had last week demanded the commission slap similar requirements on US nationals.
But the commission on Friday (23 October) rejected the idea, telling reporters it would be counter-productive.
A commission spokesperson said any such moves "would ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
