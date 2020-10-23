Ad
euobserver
It is estimated that fossil-fuel assets protected by the Energy Charter Treaty could reach at least €2.15 trillion by 2050 (Photo: Tobias Scheck)

MEPs urge EU to be ready to dump disputed energy treaty

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Cross-party MEPs on Thursday (22 October) called on the European Commission to be prepared to withdraw from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT), if negotiations for its modernisation fail.

The ECT is an international agreement that grants cross-border cooperation in the energy sector, signed in 1994 by nearly 50 countries, including all EU member states, plus most countries from eastern Europe, central Asia, and Japan. Currently, all EU member states are contracting parties e...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

