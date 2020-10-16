EU outlines vaccine roll-out plan

The European Commission urged national governments on Thursday (15 October) to scale up efforts to flatten the curve of the second wave of coronavirus sweeping the continent, and recommended common measures for the roll-out of potential vaccines.

"We are running out of time," warned EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, calling on member states to keep up the pace on testing and contact tracing efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19.

"Everyone's first priority should be to do ...