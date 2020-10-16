Ad
euobserver
'We are running out of time,' warned EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides (Photo: Hospital CLÍNIC)

EU outlines vaccine roll-out plan

EU Political
Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission urged national governments on Thursday (15 October) to scale up efforts to flatten the curve of the second wave of coronavirus sweeping the continent, and recommended common measures for the roll-out of potential vaccines.

"We are running out of time," warned EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, calling on member states to keep up the pace on testing and contact tracing efforts to slow the spread of Covid-19.

"Everyone's first priority should be to do ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Commission plans strategy to 'maximise' vaccine access
How EU aims - hopefully - to secure vaccine by end of 2020
EU wants to pay in advance for promising vaccines
EU secures 300m of potential vaccines, as Covid-19 cases rise
'We are running out of time,' warned EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides (Photo: Hospital CLÍNIC)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections