EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will start her 'rentree' to the EU bubble's autumn semester with a reshuffle of her team, after the resignation of Irish trade commissioner Phil Hogan last week.

Ireland's deputy prime minster Simon Coveney is the frontrunner to be nominated by Dublin to the position, Irish media reported over the weekend.

Von der Leyen requested two candidates from the Irish government, a fema...