EU leaders to have first talk on bloc's next top jobs

EU leaders will use their meeting in the Romanian city of Sibiu on Thursday to take control of how events will unfold after the European elections in May, and hold their first discussion on the top EU jobs up for grabs after the vote - in particular, the EU Commission presidency.

The issue is likely to cause a clash between leaders and the EU parliament, which said it would only accept nominees for the EU commission presidency who ran as the 'Spitzenkandidaten' or