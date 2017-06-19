EU summit and Brexit This WEEK

Heads of government and state will be in Brussels for an EU summit amid the launch of Brexit talks this week.

The week ahead is politically charged and follows French president Emmanuel Macron's landslide victory on Sunday (18 June) in parliamentary elections. The second and final round of voting in France has given the pro-EU president an absolute majority in the French parliament with 350 out of 577 seats.

The strong mandate will likely have broader implications for an empowered...