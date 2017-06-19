Ad
euobserver
EU leaders will meet in Brussels for a summit this week. (Photo: Consilium)

EU summit and Brexit This WEEK

Agenda
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Heads of government and state will be in Brussels for an EU summit amid the launch of Brexit talks this week.

The week ahead is politically charged and follows French president Emmanuel Macron's landslide victory on Sunday (18 June) in parliamentary elections. The second and final round of voting in France has given the pro-EU president an absolute majority in the French parliament with 350 out of 577 seats.

The strong mandate will likely have broader implications for an empowered...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

First Brexit meeting to focus on organisation
Security and defence to top EU summit
France gives Macron big majority with little enthusiasm
MEPs in Strasbourg amid French election This WEEK
EU leaders will meet in Brussels for a summit this week. (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections