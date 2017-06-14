Ad
euobserver
France allows for government hacking to access pre-encrypted data. (Photo: Pixabay)

France and UK forge online counter-terror plan

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The UK and France are moving ahead with a joint plan to fight terrorism, online hate speech, and to crack encrypted data.

Speaking together in Paris on Tuesday (13 June), French president Emmanuel Macron and UK prime minister Theresa May said the two countries were renewing their counter-terrorism cooperation.

The plan includes possibly imposing fines on social media giants for not taking down flagged online hate speech quickly enough. They also spoke about prying apart encrypted ...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

EU counter-terrorism laws "stripping rights", says Amnesty
France allows for government hacking to access pre-encrypted data. (Photo: Pixabay)

