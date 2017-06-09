Ad
euobserver
May might have to fight for her own survival (Photo: Reuters/Peter Nicholls)

UK election puts Brexit talks in doubt

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The British election has put in doubt Tory plans for Brexit talks and prime minister Theresa May’s continued leadership.

The surprise outcome, which saw the ruling Conservative Party lose its parliamentary majority, meant that the British public did not endorse its manifesto pledge to quit the EU single market, David Davis, the minister in charge of leaving the EU, said.

“It [the manifesto] said we want to leave the customs union and single market, but get access to them, and to...

