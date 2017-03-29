Ad
euobserver
Trump said his decision will end a “war on coal” (Photo: Kris Duda)

EU 'regrets' Trump U-turn on clean power

by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The European Union's climate chief has expressed “regret” at US president Donald Trump's executive order on Tuesday (28 March) aimed at ending policy that sets limits to how much greenhouse gas emissions American power plants can emit.

“We regret the US is rolling back the main pillar of its climate policy, the clean power plan,” said EU commissioner for climate action, Miguel Arias Canete.

“Now, it remains to be seen by which other means the United States intends to meet its co...

