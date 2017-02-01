EU flirts with hypocrisy in criticising Trump's refugee ban

The EU rightly spoke out against Donald Trump's entry ban on asylum seekers from Syria. But its own track record leaves much to be desired.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday (30 January) that the EU would continue to host refugees.
"It's our identity: we celebrate when walls are brought down and bridges are built," she said in a tweet.
Her comments appeared the same day a young man from Pakistan suffocated to death in a tent at the Moria camp on the ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
