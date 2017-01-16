No opt-outs on migration, says Malta

Outside the Auberge de Castille, the office of Maltese prime ministers in Valletta, a giant marble knot symbolises Malta's position as a link between Europe and Africa.

It was inaugurated in November 2015 when the Mediterranean island hosted an EU-Africa summit to try to find ways to manage and reduce the number of people coming from sub-Saharan and north African countries to the EU.

More than a year later, Malta has taken the helm of the EU Council of ministers and intends to...