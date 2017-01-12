Trump's foreign policy man talks tough on Russia

Donald Trump's nominee for US secretary of state has indicated that he would take a tough line on Russian aggression in Europe, but did not commit to upholding US sanctions.
Rex Tillerson set out his views on Russia, China, Israel, and climate change in a nine-hour confirmation hearing with senators in Washington on Wednesday (11 January).
The former CEO of US oil giant Exxon Mobil said in his opening statement that he was “clear-eyed” on Russia.
“Russia today poses a dan...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.