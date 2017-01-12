Ad
euobserver
Tillerson: "Our Nato allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia" (Photo: greatagain.gov)

Trump's foreign policy man talks tough on Russia

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Donald Trump's nominee for US secretary of state has indicated that he would take a tough line on Russian aggression in Europe, but did not commit to upholding US sanctions.

Rex Tillerson set out his views on Russia, China, Israel, and climate change in a nine-hour confirmation hearing with senators in Washington on Wednesday (11 January).

The former CEO of US oil giant Exxon Mobil said in his opening statement that he was “clear-eyed” on Russia.

“Russia today poses a dan...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US warns Europe on Russian election hacking
Tillerson: "Our Nato allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia" (Photo: greatagain.gov)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections