Trump's foreign policy man talks tough on Russia

Donald Trump's nominee for US secretary of state has indicated that he would take a tough line on Russian aggression in Europe, but did not commit to upholding US sanctions.

Rex Tillerson set out his views on Russia, China, Israel, and climate change in a nine-hour confirmation hearing with senators in Washington on Wednesday (11 January).

The former CEO of US oil giant Exxon Mobil said in his opening statement that he was “clear-eyed” on Russia.

“Russia today poses a dan...