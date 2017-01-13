Marine Le Pen spotted at Trump Tower

France's far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen has been spotted at Trump Tower in New York city.
The presidential contender was pictured on Thursday (12 January) in the Tower's lobby with Italian businessman and Trump's neighbour Guido “George” Lombardi.
Lombardi has been described by the Politico website as an informal fixer for people hoping to meet US presidential-elect and lives in an apartment a few floors below Trump's penthouse suite.
Le Pen was also sitting ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
