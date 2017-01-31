Ad
The original Nord Stream pipeline also runs through Swedish waters. (Photo: Nord Stream)

Swedes likely to back Gazprom plan to rent harbour area

by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

Sweden's government said on Monday (30 January) it could not stop a Swedish port city from renting out part of its harbour to Russia to ease the construction of Nord Stream II, a planned gas pipeline that would connect Russia to Germany without the need to go through Ukraine.

Sweden's defence minister Peter Hultqvist is opposed to the gas project, which he considers a security concern. But the government lacks legal powers to stop Karlshamn, a small town in southern Sweden, from going a...

