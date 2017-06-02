EU-China united on climate, divided on trade

EU and Chinese leaders emphasised on Friday (2 June) the need for closer relations in an unstable world, whilst concealing disagreements behind their unity on fighting climate change in the face of the US retreat from the Paris agreement.

"My impression is that it was the most fruitful and most promising summit," European Council president Donald Tusk said after a meeting with Chinese prime minister Li Keqiang and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

He said that the...