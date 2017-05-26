Respecting human rights is good business

In October last year, the European Parliament adopted an urgent resolution on the case of human rights defender Andy Hall, who had authored a report on the plight of migrant workers in Thailand.

Following the publication of his report, Hall had consequently been prosecuted by the Thai government on various grounds.



When I invited him to the parliament, where his case was discussed, it was agreeable to hear how the EU commissioner for trade, Cecilia Malmström, addressed the Thai gov...