Ad
euobserver
"What gives our cooperation and friendship its deepest meaning are fundamental Western values," said EU Council chief Tusk (l) after meeting Trump (r) (Photo: Consilium)

EU to Trump: Defend Western values, not your interests

EU & the World
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU and the US should defend common Western values rather than their own interests, European Council president Donald Tusk said on Thursday (25 May) after meeting US president Donald Trump in Brussels.

"What gives our cooperation and friendship its deepest meaning are fundamental Western values, like freedom, human rights and respect for human dignity," Tusk said after the meeting.

"The greatest task today is the consolidation of the whole free world around those values, and no...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Related articles

Trump expected to make Nato pledge
Trump delays climate decision
US vice-president on goodwill mission in Brussels
"What gives our cooperation and friendship its deepest meaning are fundamental Western values," said EU Council chief Tusk (l) after meeting Trump (r) (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU & the World
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections