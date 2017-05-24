Ad
euobserver
'Get used to him" Malloch told Europe on Trump (Photo: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Wannabe US envoy calls EU a 'failure'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

America’s interests are not served by a more federal Europe, but by an EU of strong nation states, a man who wants to be the next US ambassador to the EU has said.

Ted Malloch, an academic and adviser to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, who says he is in line for the Brussels post, spoke at the Open Europe think tank in Brussels on Tuesday (23 May) – two days before Trump's visit to the Belgian capital, where he is to meet Nato and EU leaders.

Malloch claimed that the EU has...

