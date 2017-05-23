Germany is black spot in Nato solidarity

Most Germans do not think they should defend Nato allies against Russia, in a blip among otherwise growing support for Western joint defence.
Fifty-three percent of Germans said their country should not honour the Nato treaty “if Russia got into a serious military conflict with one of its neighbouring countries that is our Nato ally”, according to
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.