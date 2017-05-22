EU gives mandate for Barnier to take on Brexit

EU ministers officially gave the green light to chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday (22 May) to start talks, and adopted the principles for discussing the UK's exit from the bloc.

This was the final preparatory move from the EU's side, which is ready to begin talks with London.

"We are ready and well prepared, all structures are in place," Barnier said who on Monday received the mandate to negotiate on behalf of the EU 27.

The French politician added that he ...