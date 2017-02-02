British MPs back May's Brexit bill

Eurosceptic MPs were in celebratory mood on Wednesday (1 February). Their vote to trigger Article 50 and formally start the process of leaving the EU marks a line in the sand.

Foreign minister Boris Johnson, who led the successful Leave campaign last June, described the vote as “an absolutely momentous thing”. Brexit is now a legal reality.

The European Union bill was forced on the government by the Supreme Court ruling on the case brought by London-financier Gina Miller that The...