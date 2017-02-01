Ad
euobserver
Germany is the EU’s top exporter, selling items worth more than €1.2 trillion a year abroad. (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

US picks new fight with Merkel

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The new US administration has once again antagonised Germany, this time by accusing it of currency manipulation.

Peter Navarro, a top trade adviser to US leader Donald Trump, told the Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday (31 January) that Germany was keeping the euro, which he called an “implicit Deutsche Mark”, artificially low so that it could sell more goods to other EU states and to the US.

“Germany … continues to exploit other countries in the EU as well as the US with an ‘...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Merkel leads EU revolt on Trump's Muslim ban
EU head calls Trump a 'threat' to Europe
EU flirts with hypocrisy in criticising Trump's refugee ban
Europeans in US 'not optimistic'
Germany is the EU’s top exporter, selling items worth more than €1.2 trillion a year abroad. (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections