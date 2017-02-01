US picks new fight with Merkel

The new US administration has once again antagonised Germany, this time by accusing it of currency manipulation.

Peter Navarro, a top trade adviser to US leader Donald Trump, told the Financial Times newspaper on Tuesday (31 January) that Germany was keeping the euro, which he called an “implicit Deutsche Mark”, artificially low so that it could sell more goods to other EU states and to the US.

“Germany … continues to exploit other countries in the EU as well as the US with an ‘...