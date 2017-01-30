Malta summit on EU future This WEEK

Twenty seven EU leaders, with the UK left out, will meet in Malta on Friday (3 February) to discuss reforms in reaction to last year’s Brexit vote.
The informal talks are part of a “reflection” that already produced the so-called Bratislava Roadmap last September.
EU leaders declared in the Slovak capital that they would find new ways to stem the flow of migrants to Europe, tighten up security on external borders, pursue military integration, and fight youth unemployment.
...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
