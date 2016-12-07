EU leaders to get warmth and colour

EU leaders are being offered warmth and colour in a time of political uncertainty.
Starting early next year, they will meet in a new building that is bigger, more modern, and more eco-friendly than the Justus Lipsius, which they have used for the past two decades.
The Europa building is a cube-shaped structure that contains a giant lantern and 70,000 square metres of space in the EU quarter.
Belgian architect Philippe Samyn told journalists, who were invited for a tour on ...
