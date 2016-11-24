Why Slovak PM called journalists 'dirty prostitutes'

Slovak prime minister Robert Fico's comment to journalists that “some of you are dirty anti-Slovak prostitutes” understandably caused consternation in the international media, but local reporters were less shocked.
He first called journalists prostitutes in public in 2008, and is often insulting towards them.
Fico has been under pressure for months from the media and opposition parties over corruption allegations linking his interior minister to a prominent businessman.
But ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here