euobserver
Pro-Brexit Michael Gove promises to end freedom of movement. (Photo: Policy Exchange)

UK's possible next PM rules out EU exit talks this year

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Leading Brexit campaigner and contender to become the UK's next prime minister, Michael Gove, said he did not expect Britain to trigger Article 50, the procedure for leaving the EU, this year.

The justice secretary, who is a leading candidate for the top position in the Conservative Party, declined to specify when he would formally launch the exit process.

"One of the reasons I said 'not in this calendar year' is that I think we need to have some preliminary conversations, I would...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

