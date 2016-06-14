Dijsselbloem: Fiscal rules must be applied objectively

The European Commission should be "very prudent" and "objective" when monitoring national budget deficits, the president of the Eurogroup has said.

"I am very worried," Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who also serves as Dutch finance minister, told a hearing in the European Parliament's economic and monetary affairs committee on Tuesday (14 June).

Dijsselbloem, who also currently chairs the EU finance ministers council, said finance ministers were "becoming a little concerned" by the commiss...