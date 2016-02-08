UK, Turkey, and Greece on agenda This WEEK

This will be a week of waiting and expectation as EU diplomats and officials prepare for a crucial EU summit on 18-19 February.

Talks will continue between Brussels, London, and the other EU capitals to finalise the text of the agreement on EU reforms requested by British prime minister David Cameron to secure Britain's future in the EU.

EU ambassadors and the so-called sherpas, the advisers to EU leaders, will meet on Thursday (11 February) to mend differences and settle details...