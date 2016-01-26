Ad
Timmermans (r) and Dmitris Avramopoulos, the EU migration commissioner, at migrant camp on Kos, a Greek island, last year (Photo: ec.europa.eu)

Most asylum seekers ineligible, EU commissioner says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

More than half of asylum seekers and refugees arriving in the EU last December were not entitled to international protection, the EU has said, marking a possible trend reversal.

In an interview with Dutch media outlet Nos on Monday (25 January), European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans said more than 60 percent did not qualify.

"More than half of the people n...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

