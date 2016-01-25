Albanian women trafficked in EU: abused, rejected, abandoned

Abused by gangsters, disowned by their families, and let down by the state, Albanian women who were trafficked as sex slaves face an uphill battle to build new lives.

The area around the Place de I'Yser in Brussels is the Albanian sex workers' patch. Their territory is just a couple of kilometres from the city's central square, the Grand Place, where thousands of tourists flock every day, and from the EU institutions.

After a coffee at a corner cafe around midday, the women wait ...