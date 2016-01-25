Ad
euobserver
Tens of thousands of women are believed to be trafficked into Western Europe from the Balkans (Photo: Kat Northern Lights Man)

Albanian women trafficked in EU: abused, rejected, abandoned

Rule of Law
Investigations
EU Political
by Lindita Cela, BRUSSELS, ANTWERP, TIRANA, ELBASAN, PUKA and VLORA,

Abused by gangsters, disowned by their families, and let down by the state, Albanian women who were trafficked as sex slaves face an uphill battle to build new lives.

The area around the Place de I'Yser in Brussels is the Albanian sex workers' patch. Their territory is just a couple of kilometres from the city's central square, the Grand Place, where thousands of tourists flock every day, and from the EU institutions.

After a coffee at a corner cafe around midday, the women wait ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

