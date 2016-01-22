Migration and bailouts on EU agenda This WEEK

Migration continues to be on top of the agenda in the EU this week, as pressure grows on German chancellor Angela Merkel to reverse her welcoming policy towards asylum seekers.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte painted a bleak picture as he opened the Dutch presidency of the EU last week in the European Parliament, stating that the EU has 6-8 weeks to “sharply reduce” the number of refugees.

“We are running out of time,” Rutte said.

French prime minister Manuel Valls warned ...