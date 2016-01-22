Ad
euobserver
Browder, who lives in London, has also faced death threats (Photo: davos.ch)

Russian exiles in UK feel unsafe after Litvinenko

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Dissidents who fled to London feel unsafe because the government isn’t holding the Kremlin to account on Litvinenko, according to Bill Browder, a businessman who campaigns for human rights in Russia.

“The British government’s non-reaction, despite the findings of the Litvinenko report, gives the green light for Russia to carry out assassinations in London with impunity,” he told EUobserver on Thursday (21 January) from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“It gives Ru...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

US spotlights EU-Russia sanctions compliance
Sanctions to have little impact on Russia in 2016, US says
Russian assets up for grabs after Yukos ruling in Paris
Browder, who lives in London, has also faced death threats (Photo: davos.ch)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections