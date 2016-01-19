Tusk sets EU two-month deadline on migrant crisis

The EU has "no more than two months to get things under control" in the migration crisis, EU Council president Donald Tusk warned Tuesday (19 January).

Addressing MEPs at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Tusk said that "the March European Council will be the last moment to see if our strategy works".

"If it doesn't we will face grave consequences such as the collapse of Schengen," he added.

Tusk's warning comes as the decisions taken to manage the flow of migrants and...