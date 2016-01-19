Ad
If EU migrant strategy fails, "we will face grave consequences such as the collapse of Schengen," said Tusk. (Photo: European Parliament)

Tusk sets EU two-month deadline on migrant crisis

by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

The EU has "no more than two months to get things under control" in the migration crisis, EU Council president Donald Tusk warned Tuesday (19 January).

Addressing MEPs at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Tusk said that "the March European Council will be the last moment to see if our strategy works".

"If it doesn't we will face grave consequences such as the collapse of Schengen," he added.

Tusk's warning comes as the decisions taken to manage the flow of migrants and...

